Claudette Singh’s sinapism threatens the future of Guyana

Sinapism is the act of using mustard plastering. This is exactly what Claudette Singh has done. She has plastered the face of Guyana’s moral compass with mustard. It is my unshakeable opinion that Singh is one of the most unacceptable humans the 21st century has produced.

What happens to Singh when this nightmare is over is easily predictable. She will become, more than any other human in this country, a person that people will find utterly unacceptable.

I am no great analyst, but so many times I am right when I analyze certain actors in this country long after people couldn’t see the mask they were wearing.

I was laughing when day after day, countless citizens, prominent and not so prominent, kept calling on her to act decisively. These people were either naïve or plain stupid.

There is not one ounce of evidence in the conduct of Roxanne Myers, Keith Lowenfield, Vincent Alexander and Claudette Singh since March 4, that indicates that they were prepared to engage in election work that offers hope that we will have a conclusive result for the 2020 poll.

Ironically, we have reached the climax. There will be no conclusive finish after the recount. Claudette Singh’s recount plan continues the game that Clairmont Mingo started on March 4. It is a surreal country we are living in.

We are living a life in Guyana that is only seen in sci-fi movies. To think that Keith Lowenfield will be the chief architect of the recounting process because of his status as Chief Election Officer is an insult to the civilized world

Let me refresh your memory of what I wrote about how the election process will end in my column of Tuesday, April 14, 2020 captioned, “Rowley says it will not end well; it will not.” “After the recount, PNC commissioners with the invisible hand of the PNC+AFC behind them will claim that the recount has shown too many flaws for there to be a declaration. It will be submitted that the recount cannot be accepted as the basis of a declaration.”

I went on to argue that APNU+AFC will then filed court writs based on the declaration and take their claims right up the Caribbean Court of Justice and all the time, they will remain in power.

Here is another extract from that column; “There will be the resort to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). Once that hearing is pending, the conspirators will ask; why should they resign. They will argue why not wait for the matter to be exhausted in the judicial system, because the CCJ could very well rule in their favour.” I ended the commentary this way; “The results of the recount will then be tested in court. The West will then impose sanctions.

Claudette Singh has now laid the groundwork for so much opaqueness and confusion that it gives APNU+AFC latitude to remain in power. What Singh has done is to prove to the world that she is not prepared for any form of transparency, because the objective is to keep APNU+AFC in power, even though Singh knows it will be temporary. This is my inflexible opinion about the motives of this woman.

Singh is no fool. She has to know that even if APNU+AFC files court writs against the recount, it will not stop sanctions. Sanctions are going to be applied immediately if the recount is laced with trickery, buffoonery, and barefaced depravities. And this is what is going to characterize the recount. Make no mistake – the recount will be a dirty affair and the CARICOM team will not validate it.

What are Singh, Alexander and APNU+AFC hoping for? Surely, they must know in those boxes lie the seeds of the defeat of APNU+AFC. It lost a legitimate election by 17,000 votes. Post mortem cannot bring back the dead. No transparent re-count can give back the presidency to David Granger and power to the APNU+AFC power-drunk mandarins.

Alright, you may want to classify the PPP leadership as power-drunk too. But they won. Let them rule and the country can reject the way they are governing. But no one in the world has the right to deny people their right to vote. If you don’t like the PPP in power, that is your right, but you cannot destroy a country because the people you voted for lost the election.

No one has the right to impose APNU+AFC on Guyana. Only the voters can do that and they chose not to. I repeat – ironically it is over. After the way Claudette Singh voted, you are a fool to believe APNU+AFC will concede defeat. Guyana is in trouble.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper)