Cattle farmer’s murder may be link to illegal activities on his land

Investigators on the West Coast of Demerara may be close to cracking the case involving the death of a Belle West, Canal No. 2 cattle farmer whose bound body was discovered with stab wounds buried in a shallow grave on his farm on April 6th.

Kaieteur News had reported back then that the body of 68-year-old Sohan Ramdial also called “Nancy”; a pensioner of Lot 69 Canal No. 2, Clay Brick Road, West Bank Demerara was discovered buried in a shallow grave on his farm.

The pensioner had left his home that afternoon with the intention of milking his cows but never returned home as is custom.

Family members went in search of the man and made the gruesome discovery hours later.

An autopsy done on the body of the pensioner proved that he died as a result of perforation of the lung and heart owing to multiple wounds.

Sources close to the investigations relayed to Kaieteur News that the man’s death may be link to shady activities on his land.

It was reported that when Ramdial’s body was found, police also discovered a large plot of marijuana being grown on the land.

The plants were discovered on an unoccupied piece of the land owned by the cattle farmer.

Investigators believe that the man may have stumbled across the plot and may have confronted the person/s; this being the reason for his death.

Sources also relayed to Kaieteur News that several persons who frequented the farm were taken in for questioning.

While no arrests have been made, the police believe that tracking the suspects will be a breeze.