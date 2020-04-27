Armed bandits storm DOCOL, assaults female guard, escape with gas bottles

Latest update April 27th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

A female security guard is nursing injuries about her body after six armed men stormed the Massy Gas Products Limited (DOCOL) compound at Eccles on the East Bank of Demerara.
Kaieteur News was informed that the incident occurred just after 8pm on Saturday evening.

Attacked: Massy Gas Products Limited at Eccles Old Road, East Bank Demerara.

According to reports, the bandits said to be armed with at least one hand gun, knives and cutlasses, gained entry into the compound by cutting through a perimeter fence at the back of the building.
The suspects reportedly came by boat as the Demerara River located behind the building. One of the suspects was said to the lookout, waiting by the river dam for his partners.
The men then approached the unarmed security guard and held her hostage.
Reports are that one of the men placed a cutlass to her neck and threatened to kill her if she screamed.
Another was said to have thrown the woman to the ground, facedown, while searching her handbag for valuables.
The traumatized guard, according to reports, stated that she was unsure what the men were attempting to steal. She was reportedly beaten.
The men then proceeded to remove an undisclosed amount of gas cylinders from the compound before making good their escape. The woman then alerted her colleagues and police were immediately summoned to the scene.
A representative of the company disclosed that there are a number of security guards at the compound but they are unarmed due the dangers posed by the gas along with other flammables located there. Firearms were not permitted at the facility.
No arrests have been made up to press time as investigations continue.
An official said that an audit will be done to determine what is missing.

