Trans Guyana regularizes flights to Region 8

Latest update April 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Taking note of the need for regular food and freight supplies to Region Eight, Trans Guyana Airways announced that it has commenced weekly flights to Mahdia, Chenapau, Kaieteur, Karisparu, Paramakatoi, Kurukubaru, Kato and Monkey Mountain, with the first flight departing Eugene F. Correia International Airport last Friday.
In addition, it announced that the fare from Mahdia to Ogle (one way) will be $15,000. This, it said, is in response to calls for fair pricing. The shuttles out of Mahdia, it said, can be booked for each Friday.
The airline embarked on this initiative in response to the Aircraft Owners’ Association of Guyana’s (AOAG) request to address concerns brought forward by the Amerindian People’s Association (APA) in relation to Indigenous communities they assist. The government also reportedly raised concerns with the airline, about Region Eight’s access to food and freight supplies.
The airline noted that it is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of passengers, in light of COVID-19, such as 100 percent temperate testing of all passengers and staff, sanitizing of aircraft before every flight, compulsory wearing of face masks and hand sanitizing before passengers and crew board the aircraft. It said that all cargo is sanitized as well.
Interested parties can call the Trans Guyana Airways’ Commercial Dept. at 222-2525 or email [email protected] for further details on pricing, other destinations and availability.
