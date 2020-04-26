The Story Within The Story Finally?

By Leonard Gildarie

So, the hour is upon us. Within a few days, the final test, or so we would hope, will be administered to the elephant in the room…Elections 2020.

For more than seven weeks, since Guyana went to an uneasy poll, sparked by a no-confidence motion on December 21st 2018. We all know what transpired after then…the challenge to Parliament; the turns and twists of the courts until the Caribbean Court of Justice stepped in.

One cannot forget the wrangling at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) over a chairman.

On Friday, after weeks of back and forth and a nation at the edge of its seat, the good folks sitting at GECOM approved the work plan that will set out how the count will unfold.

It is expected within hours that the observer team from CARICOM will arrive. With the country’s borders and airports closed, there will probably have to be a number of special flights that have to be approved by Civil Aviation to allow the observers in.

They are mandated to be tested in their country or be forced to be quarantined two days in Guyana while they are tested and the results are forthcoming.

I expected that we could see a Wednesday start. It is reasonable to think so. But GECOM seems to have lost the sense of urgency.

COVID-19 and Elections 2020 have distracted our attention, so much so that important events and ongoing situations have been relegated to the backburners.

The Rusal matter and May Day observances have lost importance. So too has the sugar industry woes.

It, however, is piling up on the worries that Guyana is faced with. The biggest worry for the interim government would be the growing cries of the working class, who have been hard struck with the loss of their jobs and income. I am not even going to talk about the relief for businesses.

There are a couple of things to note from last week about elections and the pandemic.

The first thing was the decisions by GECOM. There would be no live streaming. I am puzzled. How hard is it that a camera can be affixed to the roof of the count room so that the world can see the process as it unfolds?

I hear the arguments of the GECOM chair, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, about the need to ensure that secrecy of the ballots.

I am confused. I thought the secrecy part would have long been overtaken by the current events…that is there is a recount and in any case, the purported results of each polling stations were posted up.

If those arguments are not enough, it would be instructional to recheck the laws and see in what context it would be talking about secrecy.

There is nothing secret about the count and recount if people from political parties and observers and others are participating in some way or the other. They are all public figures in a way.

In any case, the fact that the recount is supposed to be done in a manner that is transparent and fair to all who are watching, would have seen a contemplation of the live stream. How is live streaming in conflict with the law?

Then I am still worried about the logistical recounting of the different regions all at once. I say split them and do them one at a time. What if there are conflicts? Some regions are bigger than others. Maybe we need some more details.

The Coalition has insisted on the recount of all regions. The President, David Granger, has made it clear that he wants it. The Opposition would have preferred that it be only Region Four, the one with all the problems.

At the end of the day, the hour is upon us…all the regions will have to be counted.

For me, once and for all, the questions will be answered.

The Coalition claims that the Opposition has rigged in other regions. The Opposition, on the other hand, is insisting that the Coalition knows it lost, and therefore is buying time by insisting all regions be recounted.

Sitting in the pavilion watching on with anxiety and growing anger is the populace.

The sanctity of elections will take a long time for the people to regain the trust in the process. And rightly so. It is the ultimate test of democracy. The ballots are the people’s voice.

More importantly to me is the fact that the people should start to understand now that we only have each other. This country is about us and them now.

Guess what? An empty pot in the kitchen will not just visit a few. The loss of jobs and business will reverberate in the world for years. Only the strong will survive.

Guyana will need to dig deep to come out from Elections 2020/COVID-19. The two beat on us without stop, and it is amazing how we have remained standing.

I urge you to be of good cheer. We have to forge ahead while we have breath.

We can at least do without the pressure and distraction of Elections 2020.

