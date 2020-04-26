Our Leaders must begin to talk now

When historians look back at the aftermath of the March 2, 2020 elections, they would ask some very searching questions. One such question would be this—where was the leadership? In times of crisis, a country looks to its leaders for reassurance. Regardless of which side of the political divide one happens to be on, at the end of the day ordinary, regular citizens want to be assured that life would resume and perhaps better would come. Our two major leaders are not giving hope to the nation. They seem preoccupied with their short-term battles at the expense of the long-term political health of the nation.

After almost two months, Guyanese want answers. Why is this thing not ending? When will there be a winner? Unfortunately, our politicians are unable to provide plausible answers to these questions. Some would claim that they do have answers. Others would argue that their answers are not really answers. Early in this process, I spotted where this thing was headed, and I told some close friends that this would be a prolonged process. I arrived at that conclusion based on my study of elections in ethnically divided societies. But more importantly, I have paid keen attention to recent Guyanese political history, both as a student and as an activist.

As I observe the back and forth between the two sides and the public discourse it spawns, I cannot help but be disappointed. The whole thing is reduced to a simple question—who wins and who loses? No matter how and what else we discuss that question is inescapable. It is the central question. Yet, the length of time it takes to arrive at the conclusion suggests that there is need for a radical intervention by the leaders even as they await the results of the recount.

Mr. Granger and Mr. Jagdeo need to start talking about Guyana’s future—at least the immediate future. Maybe because we have been able in the past to dodge the inevitable, the leaders are somewhat flippant about the effect the last eight weeks have had on the society and beyond. Studies have shown that the scars of these moments of crisis tend to persist beyond the moment. One would think that the so-called Civil Society organizations would be the ones to facilitate the conversations I reference. But Civil Society has for all intents and purposes been consumed by what has transpired since March 2.

For the last two Wednesdays, Ravi Dev and I have been trying to talk with and to each other about our moment, its origins and meaning—and what to do. Under the auspices of an online TV outfit there is a series called “A house Divided.” The sponsors think that the image and substance of Ravi Dev and David Hinds talking about what is playing out before our very eyes could give some hope that we can still survive as a joint nation with a common purpose.

I accepted, knowing full well that the majority Indian Guyanese audience is in no mood to listen to an African Guyanese who refuses to say the elections are being rigged and that the PPP has won. But I insist that we need to keep the lines of communication open. We have to try to get our people to see the big picture, that we are not historical enemies. I am not a fan of having dialogue for the sake of talking. In situations of crisis, dialogue must take place with the expectation of solutions. It is my firm view that whatever the eventual outcome of this election, there is need for a political solution that puts an end to these disputed elections. In the final analysis, we can overcome our troubles if we pull back from the edge and stop talking past one another. It is time we speak to one another.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)

