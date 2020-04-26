One region at a time

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is a divided house. It resides in the Chairperson to break the constant deadlocks that exist at the level of the Commission. Her actions, however, in recent times would suggest that she is more part of the problem than the solution.

The Commission, with the support of the Chairperson, has taken a decision to begin the recount process with the simultaneous recount of Regions One, Two, Three and Four. This is a preposterous development, one which will result in a logistical nightmare and will open the floodgates to further electoral skullduggery.

The result will be chaos and confusion and back to the era of discredited and illegitimate elections results. Simultaneous recounting will subject the exercise to sharper divisions, distrusts and controversies. It will undermine any effort to ensure a credible and transparent recount. The simultaneous recounting of Regions possesses the potential for clever, opportunistic distraction, mass confusion, and strident dissatisfaction.

We disagree most strenuously to the simultaneous recount of several regions. We object because the decision violates a basic operation of arithmetic which is to start and concentrate exclusively on one exercise. This means only one Region should be counted at any one time, complete that Region, signoff on it, declare that Region’s recount over and final and then move on to the next Region.

Any schoolchild will know that if they are tasked with counting the number of students in 10 classrooms, this is best done by counting one classroom at a time. Not by trying to count all 10 at the same time. Perhaps our schoolchildren have more sense than some of our Elections’ Commissioners.

We recommend keeping the recount as simple and linear as possible. We advise strongly against all these unnecessary and highly suspicious shenanigans which hold the potential to undermine the integrity of the recount and throw the country into further chaos.

We have had enough trickery, skullduggery and transparent deception since March 2, 2020. All Guyana should feel insulted by this latest rabbit-in-bag trick, being orchestrated by GECOM, pulled out of GECOM’s hat.

We support the replacement of Mr. Mingo, who attempted to lead Guyana down a dark, dangerous alley. The shady intentions of a man and his masters are being replaced by a process shrouded in secrecy and from which only the ominous can emerge.

We oppose, vigorously, the decision not to have live-streaming of the recount. If full transparency is the objective of the recount exercise, then live streaming is a no-brainer.

We say let there be a recount of one Region at a time. In addition, let there be live-streaming of the proceedings.