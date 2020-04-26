Man commits suicide after attempting to kill reputed wife

Latest update April 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
After reportedly attempting to murder his reputed wife, a North East La Penitence, Georgetown man committed suicide yesterday.
While details remain sketchy, Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred at around 6pm yesterday at Calabash Alley, North East La Penitence, Squatting Area.
When reporters arrived at the scene, the woman was being rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital. The woman has been identified only as Colleen.
According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the woman, a mother of three and the suspect, who was referred to as “Blackboy” were involved in an argument which later turned bloody.
Reports are that the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and began chopping at the woman “mercilessly”. Her screams of terror rang throughout the area.
Neighbours, who gathered to investigate, told Kaieteur News that the suspect was subsequently seen standing on the roof of his home with a knife in his hand.
“Duh man stand up on the roof with the knife in he hand and he was skinning he teeth and all. Then, next thing we see is the man start cutting he throat,” an eyewitness said.
Shortly after, the police, along with paramedics, arrived on scene.
The man’s body was later removed.
Neighbours disclosed that the two shared an abusive relationship and would often keep to themselves.
More details will be provided in a later report.
