Harmon no longer Director General

Joseph Harmon is no longer the Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP). This is according to a MoTP statement issued yesterday.

According to the statement, “The Ministry of the Presidency wishes to clarify that Mr. Joseph Harmon is no longer performing the functions of Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency.”

It was announced Friday that President David Granger has appointed Harmon the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Task Force (NCTF).

As CEO, the statement added, “Harmon under the general or specific directions of the Chairman of the NCTF is to establish a permanent National Task Force secretariat; assign permanent staff to manage the national campaign; create preventive measures against the disease to safeguard citizens’ health and collaborate with regional task forces and stakeholders to safeguard citizens’ health.”

The CEO is, moreover, responsible, under the direction of the Chair, “for directing the NCTF operations and restarting interrupted activities; all important logistics measures necessary to prevent the disease from spreading further, directing rapid responses to unexpected and emergency incidents; developing short-term plans for disease prevention and safety of the people and communicating directly with agencies, ministries, regional task force, agencies and stakeholders.”

Added to Harmon’s responsibilities as CEO, is the disseminating of accurate information with regard to COVID-19 to the public.