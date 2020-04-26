GNBS – Satisfying the Calibration Needs of Industries

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) continues to offer calibration services to meet the demands of industry, especially as companies are becoming more interested in the use of traceable and accurate measurements.

The first quarter of 2020 saw a wide range of measuring instruments submitted for regular comparisons with traceable standards in the areas of Mass, Dimension, Volume, Pressure and Temperature.

The GNBS calibrates instruments that include balances, masses, measuring cylinders, liquid-in-glass thermometers, gauge blocks, pressure gauges and measuring tapes.

Calibration is known to be a complex scientific process, which allows traceability in measurements. It compares the accuracy of instruments or equipment with a known and proven measurement standard.

In industry operations, calibration is very important; and consistently knowing the accuracy of measuring instruments gives companies the confidence that they are putting the right amounts of ingredients in their products. This maintains consistency in product quality. The use of calibrated instruments also ensures that key parameters such as temperature conditions are maintained to preserve raw materials. Meanwhile, inaccurate pressure gauges can result in major unwanted incidents such as explosions, which can be dangerous to life and limbs and can cause major spillage of products and damage to equipment.

Companies, which are certified to international standards such as the ISO 9001 Quality Management System Standard, are required to have their measurement instruments calibrated. Increasing numbers of these companies are submitting their instruments to our Industrial Metrology and Testing Department for calibration at costs competitive to overseas calibration providers.

Additionally, the GNBS continues to note the importance of accurate measurement in temperature when tackling the current COVID-19 outbreak, especially by healthcare professionals as well as those checking the body temperature of their employees and customers. As such, during this time, the Bureau is providing free calibration services for Clinical Thermometers (infrared, digital and liquid-in-glass). Healthcare facilities, companies and individuals desirous of calibrating such thermometers with ranges between thirty-five (35) degrees Celsius and forty (40) degrees Celsius can email the Industrial Metrology and Testing Services Department at [email protected] or WhatsApp (592) 692-GNBS (4627). Special arrangements are in place to have these thermometers calibrated.

Please note that the GNBS offices are currently closed for the remainder of April 2020 to those stakeholders desirous of standards and other services. However, information can be shared via our WhatsApp contact or email: [email protected]

