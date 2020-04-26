Duo granted $200,000 bail for robbing, assaulting Liverpool man

Two men were on Friday hauled before the Whim Magistrate’s Court where the joint charge of robbery with violence was read to them, via Skype, by Magistrate Renita Singh.

Rawle Park, 49, a cane harvester of Lancaster Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Balram Sukhraj, 37, a Fisherman of Lot 11 Lancaster Village, Corentyne both appeared in court and after the charge was read. They were granted bail to the tune of $100,000 each. The joint charge read that Park and Sukhraj committed the act of robbery with violence on Rabindra Hansraj of Liverpool Village.

The case was postponed to June 4, 2020.

Hansraj was reportedly beaten during the attack that occurred Monday night around 21:30 hrs. According to reports, Hansraj was walking home in the vicinity of Whim on the northern side of the public road when he felt someone grabbed him from behind and began to choke him. He told police that he was forced flat on the ground and two other male persons appeared and began to deal him several blows about his head and body with a wood and cutlass. The men then proceeded to rob him of what he had on his person. The men then made good their escape and left him injured on the roadway.

Hansraj subsequently made his way to the Whim Police Station located nearby and a report was filed. He was then escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital to seek medical attention.

Among the items the man was reportedly robbed of are one iPhone 6 Plus valued at $80,000, one gold chain valued at $30,000 and $25,000 in cash.