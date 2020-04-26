De ‘fuffuckle’ start before the recount

Latest update April 26th, 2020 12:59 AM
Apr 26, 2020
Dem boys seh Fraudette sit down bad again. Dem boys see wah dem nah supposed to see.
Fraudette name now gone done in record book. She run the wus election ever in history. She put Guyana in the Guinness Book of World Record fuh the longest time it tek fuh declare an election result.
She mek Sir Donald Jackson and Sir Harold Bollers look like altar boys.
Nuttin Fraudette do nah surprise dem boys.
Dem boys know she wud ah vote down the live streaming of the recount. Why would anyone who say she went out she way to mek de recount happen not want to live stream it?
Is sheer ‘confunction’ nonsense gon pass also when dem start with dem simultaneous recount.
Dem boys know dat behind every decision, there is a plan and dem boys seh it look like de plan is to use the ‘confunction’ to ‘fuffuckle’ the recount.
Dem wondering weh Fraudette gon deh when deh ‘fuffuckle’ start.
Dem nah wan Mingo but dem gah use he maths. One plus one is eleven.
Dem boys know dat is no coincidence dat Soulja Bai put L’il Joe weh he put he and when he put he.
As soon as things nah start going Soulja Bai way, L’il Joe gon lockdown the counting center by saying dat people catch the virus.
Talk half and leh we hope dat Fraudette sit down properly this week.
