Brazilian dredge owner, suspected bandit dead after shootout

Apr 26, 2020

A miner, who is said to be a dredge owner, and a suspected bandit were reportedly shot and killed Friday night following a shootout at the Marudi Mining Area, Region Nine.
Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred around 18:30 hrs Friday.
The dead men are said to be a Brazilian gold miner, who has only been identified as “Zezao”, while the other is said to be an unidentified bandit.
Regional Commander, Superintendent Keithon King, relayed to the media that four armed men stormed the operator’s camp with the intention of robbing him.
Kaieteur News was informed reliably that during the robbery, the miner reportedly opened fire, killing one of the gunmen before he was fatally shot.
The other three bandits reportedly searched the dead miner’s camp before escaping.
Investigations are ongoing.

