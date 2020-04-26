As Domestic Violence increases… Couples should adopt coping mechanisms for stress release – doctor advises

By Shivanie Rampersaud

There have been reports of an increase in domestic violence over the past few weeks. Coordinator of the Men’s Health Unit within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Dennis Bassier, recently weighed-in on this state of affairs.

According to him, one of the main factors for the increase can be the “amount of time that couples are now spending with each other due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation.” This, coupled with additional stress, can be a trigger for such behaviour, he noted.

He added that due to this pandemic many individuals are facing financial strain, frustration, and pressure from being with their children and even each other on a 24 hour basis. “Many couples are not accustomed to spending so much time together, some individuals did not even take the time to get to know their partners and maybe because of circumstances, they are together and now that they have to spend so much time with each other, their differences are surfacing,” he said.

He however asserted that this should be no reason for aggressive behaviour and further warned that no one should use physical violence to vent their pent up anger and frustration. Rather, they should practice coping mechanisms for stress release.

He explained that simple things such as sticking to a routine can make a big difference. “For example if you can’t go to the gym, you can still designate the same time to do some workouts at home or even purchase some dumbbells or something and exercise at home,” Dr. Bassier said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are a number of ways persons can cope with staying at home and avoiding the additional tension.

Among these are: finding ways to relax and do healthy activities that you enjoy; anyone can feel stress and anxiety; setting goals and plan a daily routine; plan when to wake up, what to eat and when to sleep; taking breaks from checking the latest news on coronavirus (COVID-19). Also it is recommended that “if you’re going through a difficult time, or if you’re concerned about someone, contact a counsellor, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) or any entity that can assist.”

Below are the contact information for several local organisations that provide free counseling and/or support for Domestic Violence.

– Critical Response Guyana (CRG) provides Virtual Counseling via calls, SMS and WhatsApp on telephone numbers: 626-4035, 684-0925, 683-5913, 663-5414, 664-9152 or 609-3808.

– Young Pioneers (YP) provides family support and advice on accessing help and shelter through all virtual means. They can be contacted on telephone number 669-2619 or via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/youngpioneers.gy/

– Help and Shelter provides counseling, public education and advocacy and shelter for abused women and children. They can be contacted on telephone numbers 225-4731, 227-8353 or at https://www.hands.org.gy/

– Men’s Health Unit Ministry of Public Health – 226-7400

– Ministry of Public Health’s Mental Health Unit – 226 1407

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MentalHealthUnit.MoPH/