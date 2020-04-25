What quarantine feel like

Latest update April 25th, 2020 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem boys seh dem hear they got plenty lessons fuh learn from this Coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a few:
China win World War 3 without firing one bullet.
Europeans not bright like dem appear.
Rich people fall sick more than de poor man.
No priest, pandit, imam or astrologer can save de patient or even dem self.
Dem nurses and doctors worth more than de football legends.
Oil na worth nuthin in a country if de people can’t consume it.
De same way people feel in quarantine and isolation is most likely how de animals does feel in de zoo.
De earth regenerates quickly without human interference
People find out now that more people can easily wuk from home
Citizens who na eat junk food, can live longer.
Living a hygienic life not hard at all.
Men can cook too.
The media full of nonsense.
Actors are just entertainer, not heroes.
Life is fragile, handle with care.
Talk half and understand is na dem boys seh so, is people tell dem suh!
Apr 25, 2020Lara became the first batsman to reach 400 runs in a test innings when he made exactly 400 not out before West Indies declared at 751-5. However, this could not compensate for defeats in the first...
Apr 25, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
There is a Guyanese computer specialist in Toronto. He gave me permission to publicize his name and email address. It is... more
It is being reported that Region 6 has begun to screen persons entering its precincts. While this effort is to be commended,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]