What quarantine feel like

Dem boys seh dem hear they got plenty lessons fuh learn from this Coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a few:

China win World War 3 without firing one bullet.

Europeans not bright like dem appear.

Rich people fall sick more than de poor man.

No priest, pandit, imam or astrologer can save de patient or even dem self.

Dem nurses and doctors worth more than de football legends.

Oil na worth nuthin in a country if de people can’t consume it.

De same way people feel in quarantine and isolation is most likely how de animals does feel in de zoo.

De earth regenerates quickly without human interference

People find out now that more people can easily wuk from home

Citizens who na eat junk food, can live longer.

Living a hygienic life not hard at all.

Men can cook too.

The media full of nonsense.

Actors are just entertainer, not heroes.

Life is fragile, handle with care.

Talk half and understand is na dem boys seh so, is people tell dem suh!