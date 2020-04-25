What Cricket means to West Indians (Part 10) Lara becomes first to break 400-run mark

Lara became the first batsman to reach 400 runs in a test innings when he made exactly 400 not out before West Indies declared at 751-5.

However, this could not compensate for defeats in the first three tests and the resignation of manager Ricky Skirrett who quit after the second-test loss by seven wickets in Trinidad.

Devon Smith scored a century in the first test in Jamaica before Steve Harmison grabbed 7-12 in the second innings to send the West Indies crashing to their lowest total ever, 47 all out.

Matthew Hoggard took a hat-trick in the third test in Barbados to send the home team reeling to an eight wicket defeat as West Indies once again fell below the 100 mark. They made 94 in their second innings. Lara’s 400 ensured the West Indies did not face the embarrassment of a White Wash at home.

Although Lara’s unbeaten 400 was a high class innings his other six innings in the series produced just 100 runs.

Bangladesh, the weakest of the test playing teams came to the West Indies and earned a draw in the first test in St. Lucia before losing the second test in Jamaica by an innings and 99 runs to give the West Indies a 1-nil win in the two test series.

Sarwan recorded the highest score by a Guyanese in a test innings when he made 261 against Bangladesh, surpassing the 256 made by Kanhai against India. Lara (120) and Chanderpaul (101) also registered tons as West Indies made 559-4 declared in the final test.

In June 2004 West Indies journeyed to England for another four-test series which they lost 4-nil despite 437 runs at an average of 72.83 from Chanderpaul and 400 runs from Gayle who averaged 50. Young Dwayne Bravo, picked as a batting all-rounder, took 16 wickets and looked at home with both bat and ball at the test level. But it was yet another depressing series for the once invincible West Indies.

When West Indies lost 3-nil to Pakistan in 1997 in Pakistan it was the first time they had been white washed in a series since 1928 in their inaugural Test series in England. The regional team was then white washed 5-nil in South Africa in the 1998 series.

Windies cricket continue to go down hill

Off the field, there was more embarrassment when seven players selected for the 1998 youth World Cup in South Africa had to be withdrawn because they were over the age limit.

Another forgettable West Indies record was achieved at the start of the 1998 home series against England when Sabina Park became the venue for the first abandoned test match due to a dangerous pitch since test cricket began in 1877.

If 1998 was bad, 1999 was worse. Former West Indies fast bowler Malcolm Marshall died in November after losing a battle with Colon Cancer at age 41. One month later, Sir Conrad Hunt (67) died of a heart attack, while ex-Windies pacer Sylvester Clarke (44) died a week later.

On the field the West Indies, led by Lara, who was criticised for his lack of leadership skills and put on a two-match probation by the WICB, drew the 1999 home series against Australia 2-all after West Indies fell for 51 in the first test in Trinidad. Lara though, scored 546 runs (Ave. 91) in the series including a brilliant unbeaten 153 in Barbados and a magnificent 213 in Jamaica.

Crowd invasion in Guyana and an ugly bottle-throwing episode in Barbados marred the Australia One-Day series and further stained the image of West Indies cricket in 1999.

Hooper retired during the penultimate game of the one-day series leaving a big hole in the one-day side which had already been picked for the 1999 world Cup.

“I don’t think I am giving one hundred percent and I think it is time to go. I hope to do something else with my life. I have made a decision and that’s final,” Hooper said at that time.

Hooper however returned to regional first class cricket in 2001 and was given the captaincy for the 2001 home series against South Africa after scoring 954 runs and leading Guyana to the Busta final. Television commentator and former West Indies pacer Mickey Holding withdrew from the series in protest of the decision to replace Adams with Hooper as captain.

The West Indies lost the series 2-1 to South Africa after an emotional victory in the final test in Jamaica ensured Walsh ended his test career on home soil with a victory. The great Jamaican fast bowler became the first bowler to take 500 tests wickets when he had Jacques LBW in the Trinidad test and ended his final series with 25 wickets.

West Indies was white washed again, this time in Sri Lanka, losing all three tests under Hooper’s captaincy in the 2001 series despite three tons and 688 runs from Lara.

West Indies had suffered another white wash losing both tests in New Zealand in 1999, despite a record first wicket stand of 276 between Adrian Griffith and Sherwin Campbell who both scored centuries in the first test as they crashed to a record 10 consecutive tests defeats.

Once again the Windies played well at home beating India 2-1 with Hooper leading the way with 579 runs and Chanderpaul taking the player of the series award with 562 runs.

But the ‘away’ problems again surfaced as West Indies lost to India 2-1 in 2002. Led by Ridley Jacobs and without Hooper and Lara (both injured), West Indies won both test matches against the weak Bangladesh team later that year as Ramnaresh Sarwan finally got his first test hundred in his forty-ninth innings.

The manner in which Marlon Samuels was picked, dropped and then picked again for the 2003 World Cup (after a knee complaint surfaced during the training camp in Antigua just prior to the team’s departure for South Africa) was just another indication that all was not well with the manner West Indies cricket was being administered.

A foreign coach was hired for the first time in late 2004 (Bennett King from Australia) while four other Australians were appointed as a part of his support staff which included Sir Gary Sobers and Manager Tony Howard. Physical fitness was identified as a main cause for concern at a camp held in Barbados to prepare the team for the VB one-day series in Australia at the start of 2005.

More problems between the WICB and the West Indies Players Association over contracts marred the preparations as another year ended without much indication of the talented but ill-prepared and under exposed players being ready to regain the glory days of their predecessors.

Although West Indies won the VB one-day series in England, it was back to ‘square one’ when the team returned to the Caribbean to face South Africa. (Sean Devers)