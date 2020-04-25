The people of Guyana have demonstrated great maturity

DEAR EDITOR,

Vincent Alexander in his capacity as Vice-Chairman of the PNC, in an interview with another newspaper, August 14th, 2002, made it clear that it was necessary to attack Indians; “Whilst I do not look forward to paying a high price the fact is in the long term these things add up to the general good of the society… What I find is that even though these instances may be painful and costly, the accumulation of all these interactions and conflicts may result in a state of affairs, which is far better than that which existed before.” It would seem Alexander is using his role as a Commissioner of GECOM to hurl Guyanese into racial conflict in furtherance of his philosophy.

The constant feigned ignorance and delay tactics being engaged in by Alexander and his fellow APNU commissioners is slowly driving Guyana to the brink of economic and human disaster. Alexander is acting on instructions of others it would seem; it is unclear if David Granger is involved or this is ‘Dossier-gate 2.0’. Advantage is seems is being taken of the GECOM Chair, who is yet to grasp the magnitude of her power and responsibility. Justice Claudette Singh, some believe, is being undermined by her friendship with Amna Ally. All of this while we are entering a dangerous phase in the health sector.

The COVID 19 pandemic is upon us fully now, with more testing comes more proof positive that many are infected and that asymptomatic virus-carriers walk amongst us. The government is deep in debt due to the profligate spending and reliance on utopian fantasies of ‘oil money’ by David Granger in the stead on sound economic policy. The realization that the world’s financial institutions will not assist with the massive aid required to get Guyanese through this period is now sinking in at the top level. Moses Nagamootoo finally spoke to the issue and said as much.

The people of Guyana have (so far) demonstrated great maturity in not running riot in the face of the brazen subversion of their franchise. Anil Nandlall cautioned recently “that the patience of a majority of Guyanese is wearing very thin. PPP supporters, in particular, are very fed-up and frustrated. They know that they have won the elections. They are seeing every day, to their infuriation, one clumsy attempt after another, to steal their votes. We may not be able to contain them much longer.” Vincent Alexander and others such as Bro Joshua Emanuel are of the opinion that “Our people control the security sectors and the bureaucracy. In addition, our people control the capital city, the seat of economic and political power. Our party has the capacity to bring down PPP government anytime as we did so many times” (Kaieteur News 23.4.20). It would seem the lessons of 2002 were not learned by Vincent and company.

During the period when gangs destabilized the nation, the police and army acted professionally, they did not follow the urgings of madmen who wanted them to join the criminals. Fast forward to 2020 and the eyes of the world are on these forces, the Commissioner of Police and the Army Chief of Staff are both aware of personal consequences should they participate or accept as legal orders to repress, oppress, imprison, torture or murder peaceful Guyanese. Our citizens are also aware of their rights as guaranteed under the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and this is not 1973. Guyanese will not be divided by race or politics to the point of armed conflict. We will not be fodder for Alexander’s cannon and fall foul of his baiting.

Respectfully,

Robin Singh