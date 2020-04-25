Rushing for the exits

They rush for the exits, as they clamber aboard whatever craft is available. Thousands of returnees are heading for their adopted homes as they bail out from a stricken Guyana, this land identified with so much, used so much, but now abandoned.

As usual self-preservation tests the limits of patriotism, of commitment, of what it takes to stay here and make it better, when that is most needed. As usual, the well-set and the well-equipped are those in the forefront of those jumping from the Guyanese ship. Today, it is over a virus, tomorrow it could be in response to how we finalize Elections 2020.

When present, they make a lot of impressive noises about giving back to home and country, and about the challenges of democracy, as well as the hard contradictions and conflicts in this rambunctious society. Most of what they say possesses the usual political biases, but they do have a nice ring to them and are found appealing, if not stirring, by many within the resident political sheepfolds that are forced to hang around these parts.

Those who came back and cut flashy figures, exhibited gaudy opulence, and manifested generous benevolence towards the less fortunate in one high profile charitable cause after another, are now gone. And who are not gone, are frantically making arrangements to be going.

At this time, they want nothing to do with Guyana, and none of what Guyana has to offer. Admittedly, it is not much. But there is revelation of what our fellow citizens from abroad truly represent, and what they are really about at the core. It is of opportunity and money and the powerful territory that comes from both. Take those away and they are off. Nothing has been taken away, truth be told, but at the very first indications of probable troubles they run to the airport.

Self-preservation is always the first order of business and is fully understood. But these are some of the same supposedly idealistic and patriotic folks, who made much sounds about things local, and the way they ought to be. These are not the kind of people anyone would want in the trenches and by the side to fight a war.

We don’t have a war on our hands, and already there is mass migration of remigrants to what is mainly the hardest hit place globally. From their actions, which say much about these brethren of ours, they are not about what they can do for Guyana, but what Guyana can do for them.

First, it is that they represent an opportunistic cream. Second, it is that there is little that is self-sacrificing about them, which speaks volumes about devotion, the long march, and shared burdens. Third, it should relay to marooned and besieged Guyanese here who wait with hopeful postures, how much they are on their own, and must make their own way. What is happening quietly and out of sight tells so much of what is so direly needed, but so lacking in this country.

Changes in government bring enthusiastic rushing for the homeland. According to them, they want to contribute in any of a number of places, inclusive of parliament, pointing the way forward and, for the really honest, to be given the reception and space to carve out their share of the pie.

Every elections cycle brings (or returns) a large contingent of seekers and positioners. During last year, there was spirited debate and struggle about dual citizenship and the rights and responsibilities attached, and which are worth fighting for so as to take one’s place anywhere. Yet when this looming coronavirus threat rushes closer, there is shoving off for the refuge of distance. Suddenly, Guyana is not a desirable place to be.

With sunshine patriots like these, the first forecast of downpour – in this instance, soaking disease – sends them scurrying for the cool of other places that are found more embraceable. This highlights that when people have one foot each in two boats, their hearts are never truly and solely for that one place that is claimed to be so interested in, so cherished, and so determined to make it matter. They leave in droves. With children like these….