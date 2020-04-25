Police enforce COVID-19 preventive measures

Officers from the West Bank/West Coast Demerara have been enforcing strict measures to ensure that citizens, primarily road users are complaint with road safety regulations as well as the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Commencing last Thursday evening, the ranks have been conducting roadblocks at the Demerara Harbour Bridge and extending to various parts of the West Bank & West Coast Demerara.

Several checks have been conducted, and commuters are asked to provide the necessary information as to why they are on the roadways and their possible destination. This is primarily done during the curfew period of 6:00pm – 6:00am.

These checks also place emphasis on public transportation providers, ensuring that they too are complaint with the regulations and precautions.

This publication understands that similar exercises have been ongoing across the country.

According to the “West Demerara Police – Region 3” social media page “on 2020-04-23 between 09:30hrs and 11:00hrs Inspector Craig, Corporal McGarrell, Lance Corporal Singh and Constable James held a Traffic Exercise on Over Load, where six drivers were arrested for Breach of the Health Ordinance Act.”

Since the Ministry announced the COVID-19 measures on April 3rd, all public transportation is only permitted to carry 50% of the number of usual passengers. It also gives the Police the full authority to stop any vehicle and inquire their destination.

“Any person who provides transport within Guyana whether by land, water or air shall not carry in that transport more than half the number of passengers which the motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft is licensed to carry and the operators and passengers of any motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft shall have personal protective equipment. The Police Force shall have powers to stop any motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft and inquire as to the purposes for which that motor vehicle, vessel or aircraft is being utilised, and may arrest anyone found in violation of this paragraph,” the document said.

Further, on Wednesday April 22 2020 Corporals Forde and Pachai conducted an Operation Safe Road exercise in the No. 2 Sub Region and 10 Speeding cases were recorded.

Meanwhile, Woman Corporal Browne and two other ranks recently conducted a social distance exercise in the Vreed-en-Hoop station district.