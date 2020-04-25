NICIL rushes to compile list of “preferred bidders” for internal works, database of investors

Even as the nation continues to struggle with the start of a credible recount of the votes cast in the March 2 elections, as well as the effects of the novel Coronavirus, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) is still pressing ahead with its business plans.

According to an advertisement that was published in the daily newspapers yesterday, NICIL, it appears, is now rushing to compile a list of preferred bidders who it hopes to forge “strong relationships” with to address its internal needs. These preferred suppliers will also benefit from referrals to NICIL’s list of deep-pocketed investors.

NICIL said that interested suppliers are required to provide a company profile that includes specifics on the catalogues of work, supplies and services being offered. .

looking for include civil/structural engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, architecture, land surveying, quantity surveying, tiling, flooring, roofing, plastic welding, carpentry/joinery, air conditioning, civil works including roads, sewage treatment, plant and equipment rental, and drainage systems.

Those suppliers seeking to conduct business with NICIL for the period 2020 to 2021 are being asked to register with the company by sending an email to [email protected] The information can also be delivered to its office at House 36, LBI Estate Staff Compound, East Coast Demerara.

Since taking over the agency, NICIL’s CEO, Colvin Heath-London has been able to mobilize over $1B in investments in a 12-month period. He was also able to attract three major hotel brands which will be built at Ogle, East Coast Demerara. The land at Ogle was sold to a developer, Trinuyana Investments Inc., for more than $26M per acre for the project which will be referred to as Ogle City.

The developer was reportedly sold around 2.6 acres. It is located about 300 yards in the cane fields from the turnoff that leads to the Ogle airport terminal, and in the direction of the old headquarters of the Guyana Sugar Corporation. The land was once under sugar cultivation, but was vested in NICIL back in 2017.

Two of the hotels to feature at Ogle City include AC Marriott, a subsidiary brand of Marriot International, and Hilton. With respect to the former, NICIL had announced in February that it had signed an agreement with Trinidadian, John Aboud, for the construction of a 150-room AC Marriot Hotel, while noting that the construction is expected to last 30 months and would see in excess of 150 permanent employees when completed. NICIL has said that overall, these investments will create some 3,000 plus jobs.

Heath-London is on record as stating that Guyana is short of 2000 rooms, and based on a study that was conducted; the new hotels in the pipeline would help to eliminate that shortfall. The CEO has also said that there are more investments that NICIL will continue to generate.