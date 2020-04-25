Harmon named CEO of COVID-19 Task Force – several officials reassigned

Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, has been named as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the all-important National Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Task Force (NCTF), the body mandated to tackle the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday, there are a number of other moves that are all geared to strengthening the response to the pandemic which has so far claimed eight lives and seen 73 confirmed cases of the virus in Guyana.

The borders have remained closed, with a night-time curfew in place and the two international airports barred from commercial flights.

There are restrictions across the nation for businesses and public gatherings.

According to the ministry, President David Granger yesterday morning, convened a meeting of the National Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Task Force (NCTF) and directed that Harmon should carry out the functions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NCTF.

It was also announced that the President said the CEO, under the general or specific directions of the Chairman of the NCTF, is to establish a permanent National Task Force Secretariat; assign permanent staff to manage the national campaign; create preventive measures against the disease to safeguard citizens’ health and collaborate with regional task forces and stakeholders to safeguard citizens’ health.“The CEO is responsible, under the direction of the Chair, for directing the NCTF operations and restarting interrupted activities; all important logistics measures necessary to prevent the disease from spreading further, directing rapid responses to unexpected and emergency incidents; developing short-term plans for disease prevention and safety of the people and communicating directly with agencies, ministries, regional task forces, agencies and stakeholders,” the ministry said.

The CEO is responsible also for disseminating accurate information with regard to COVID-19 to the public.

It was also announced that Colonel (ret’d) Lawrence Paul, Senior Executive Director of the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service, has been seconded to the NCTF.Dr. Mark Kirton will assume Colonel Paul’s post.

Even the information service of the Ministry of the Presidency was affected.

“Similarly, Mr. Mark Archer, Director, Public Information and Press Service (PIPS) Unit of the MOTP has relinquished his appointment and will work with the NCTF on a full-time basis.

Ms. Ariana Gordon will assume the post of Director of the PIPS Unit effective April 25, 2020.”

The Ministry said that President Granger has iterated that efforts are being made continuously to strengthen the NCTF to the fight against the dreaded COVID-19.

“He assured that the Task Force and the Ministry of Public Health are working assiduously to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19”