Guyana records eighth COVID-19 death, as cases move to 73

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, yesterday afternoon confirmed an eighth death in Guyana as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Lennox Williams, who passed away at 14:45hrs yesterday. Williams was seeking further treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and had suffered from other complications.

“The Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health and the GPHC extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Williams,” the Health Ministry said in a statement to the press.

The Ministry further reported that three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of cases to 73. Twelve persons have been medically cleared and have since recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile Minister Lawrence, during her update to the nation yesterday, revealed that as of April 24, a total of 410 persons have been tested with 337 of those tested returning negative.

In institutional quarantine, there are 17 persons, while 54 others are housed in institutional isolation. Five patients are currently in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC.

Since March 16th, 793 persons have been on formal Home Quarantine. To date, 596 of those persons have completed their 14 days quarantine and were cleared by the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) while 197 persons continue to be monitored.

Globally, the WHO had reported 2, 544,792 confirmed cases with 175,694 deaths. In the Region of the Americas the number of confirmed cases is 957,402 with 47,812 deaths.

Also during that update, President of the Diabetic Association, Glynis Beaton, appealed to diabetics to be extremely cautious, since their chronic condition places them at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

She highlighted that infection in a diabetic patient can either cause the blood sugar to increase or it would remain that way, even with the timely and consistent use of medication.

“As a diabetic for 30-plus years I am deeply concerned after learning that COVID-19 puts diabetics at a higher risk of contracting this disease, and the possibility of dying from it,” Beaton underscored, while making special mention of other complications caused by diabetes such as kidney, nerve damage and cardiac disease.

“Stay at home, take your medication and follow your meal plans,” she stressed.

The Ministry of Public Health once again called on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens have been asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus.