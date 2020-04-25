Further delays violate Guyanese people’s rights to a timely electoral process – State Dept. official

“Further delays violate the Guyanese people’s rights to a transparent, credible, and timely electoral process.”

These were the latest comments made by Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere under the United States Department of State, Ambassador Michael Kozak.

During a press briefing yesterday, the Ambassador highlighted that it has been more than seven weeks since Guyana’s elections were held and there has been no credible outcome.

He specifically stated that, “The Guyana Elections Commission has a preliminary work plan for a recount but has not issued a timeline,” while emphasizing that the US remains gravely concerned that so much time has passed without a credible result.

Last week, United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch also urged the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to commence the recount in an “expeditious manner”.