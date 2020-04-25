Contact Ron Cheong for data on how the 2020 election was rigged

There is a Guyanese computer specialist in Toronto. He gave me permission to publicize his name and email address. It is [email protected] Mr. Cheong has brilliant data on how the tampering of the election started in 2018 with the gerrymandering of the local government districts.

The material is just too much to cover in this column. But his work is just great. The gerrymandering of the electoral districts is accompanied by superb charts and data on the actual redistricting of villages. He then shows statistically how, using the 2018 gerrymandering schemes, APNU+AFC intended to tamper with the figures in Region 4 in particular.

Mr. Cheong’s work is good stuff which I understand has been forwarded to certain embassies and foreign observers. I suggest the ten opposition parties contact him for the results of his research. He has indicated to me that he is open to cooperating with those who need the data.

One of his main points in some of his diagrams is how the AFC lost the election. Of course, he had to have access to the final ten declarations. The PPP has put its Region 4 statements of poll (SOPs) online. You will see from the ten declarations that the AFC votes literally and scientifically vanished in 2020.

The point of this column is not to reproduce Ron Cheong’s statistics. Column space would not allow for that. My aim here is to analyze what will happen to the AFC when the nightmare is over. When it is, the AFC will no longer exist, because the SOPs for the ten regions show the disappearance of the AFC.

Let us look three scenarios. In all three, the AFC cannot survive.

First, a PPP government. In opposition, APNU+AFC will not have a Cummingsburg Accord to guide it. That covenant is about the shape of power after victory. There will be no victory, so the PNC is not bound by the accord. It means that there is no reason to award the AFC ten seats when the AFC did not bring in 50,000 votes – equivalent to 10 seats.

Should the PPP be pressured into inclusive governance, the central negotiations will be with the PNC and civil society. The PNC is not going to put the AFC under its umbrella, because there will be no logic in terms of ethnic bargaining.

Inclusive governance is about recognizing that different ethnic constituencies must have some jurisdiction in how Guyana is to be governed. Since the PPP will speak for Indians, the PNC for Africans, why would the PNC bargain for recognition of the AFC in the negotiations? Which constituencies will the AFC represent if included in the confabulation?

A return to the poll. If for some strange reason, there is no formation of a new government and a new election is called, the PNC will not go with the AFC. If it goes with the AFC, there will be no binding document; the PNC will not make any promises. The AFC will not contest the election on its own.

The third scenario is power-sharing. How do you configure the role of the AFC in power-sharing? There will not be any. The PPP will insist on talking directly to the PNC and civil society, the PNC will not take the AFC with it to the table. The same approach the PNC and PPP take with the dialogue on inclusive governance, they will embrace in power-sharing talks.

Given any of the scenarios listed above, the AFC is dead. Could this explain Ramjattan’s recent offering that he prefers to see the result of a recounting because he does not accept any declaration so far? Could it be that Ramjattan is looking for a way out because he knows what happens when the nightmare is over – that there will be no place in Guyana for the AFC?

What we have to wait and see is if there are other persons in the AFC who will follow Ramjattan in his new direction. So far there are two AFC bigwigs that have rejected the results of the election (Vincent Alexander told the media on Friday that there is a declaration that GECOM should accept, because that declaration is legal) – Dominic Gaskin, treasurer and Khemraj Ramjattan, leader.

Should we exclude Nagamootoo from this category? He told the media that international agencies may be holding back funds because they are waiting to see the swearing in of a new government. The COVID-19 boss is actually admitting that the world has not accepted the declaration that Vincent Alexander is championing.

In the meantime, yesterday’s GECOM session continued to provide even more credence and clarity to the viewpoints on a conspiracy.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper)

.