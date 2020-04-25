Boost the Immune System

DEAR EDITOR,

People can take Vitamin D, C and a good quality multivitamin with minerals.

Avoid sugar and less carbohydrate.

If the Immune System is strong the virus will not affect you too badly. Wash your hands and wear a mask. The virus can get through your nose or mouth and sometimes your eyes. Washing the hands is very important. The Sanitizers can be inflammable.

In the hospital it is suggested that Vitamin C 1500 mg be used every 4 hours. Ask Dr Richard Cheng MD PHD in the USA. @DrRichardCheng1 or listen to

Dr Shiva Ayyadurai on You Tube. Forget the Politics and listen to his videos. He has an immunology degree.

Blessings,

GrannyD