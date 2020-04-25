Berbice Chamber calls for Bridge toll reduction “at this time of crisis”

The Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) is calling for the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) to reduce the toll for vehicles crossing the structure.

The request comes in an effort to “ease the burden on Berbicians and persons crossing the bridge at this time of crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Speaking to the media, Vice President of BCCDA, Ryan Alexander explained that the Chamber has taken note of the additional burden caused by the hardship, and that a reduction in the bridge toll will go a long way in easing some of the pressure.

He said that if a reduction cannot be given for all vehicles, then at least for two categories – those that bring goods into the Region (lorry or canter) and hire cars and minibuses that cross the river.

“It would definitely help in more ways than one in our fight against COVID-19.”

Alexander said that due to the fact that public transpiration is now required to carry fewer passengers due to social distancing, the route 56 minibuses (New Amsterdam/Rosignol) and New Amsterdam/Georgetown hire cars have increased their fares.

The buses have moved their fare from $260 to $400 for a trip, and with the small boats not working, persons do not have a choice. The hire cars have moved their fares from $1500 to $2000 for a trip from New Amsterdam to Georgetown and vice versa.

“If that cost is amended in terms of crossing the Bridge, we can bring back the cost to $1500 and they can still practise social distancing by having three passengers in the car,” Alexander posited.

“As it relates to goods entering the Region, if the cost for lorries crossing the Bridge could be amended, then supermarket owners and other merchants will be able to offer goods at a more reasonable price to consumers,” he added in conclusion.