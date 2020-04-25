Albion Community Center distributes face masks to members

The Albion Community Centre Cricket Club (ACCCC) has joined the fight against the Novel Coronavirus- Covid 19 and has distributed face masks to its members. The distribution exercise began on Wednesday and was held from 09:00 to 13:00 hours.

Members were asked to report to the Club’s Office located in the Albion Community Centre’s Main Hall where the masks were made available.

The Club in a release disclosed that the Face Mask distribution is the first of several possible activities that it will be embarking upon as a result of the Coronavirus/COVID-19.

The Club said that it will continue to monitor the Coronavirus/COVID-19 situation very closely and provide assistance to its members and by extension the community at large as the need arise.

With the Government’s COVID-19 measures in place, the Club temporarily suspended all of its cricketing activities a few weeks ago, until further notice. However, cricketers are urged to continue to keep themselves fit while being at home.

The release also stated that with the negative impact that the Coronavirus/COVID-19 will likely have on businesses and more so sponsorship with regards to Berbice’ cricket, it will explore all possibilities to further assist the Berbice Cricket Board with sponsorship.

According to the Club, the sponsorship of the BCB/New York Business Group Under-19 50 Overs Tournament is already secured. It stated that options for sponsorship pertaining to other tournaments in Berbice will also be explored.

The Club also urged everyone to take the necessary precautions in light of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 and pray that the almighty will soon bring an end to this unwanted situation in our country and other affected countries. (Samuel Whyte)