A confusing situation is developing

It is being reported that Region 6 has begun to screen persons entering its precincts. While this effort is to be commended, questions have to be asked about the effective of the screening process.

The COVID-19 coronavirus can be transmitted by persons who are asymptomatic – that is, displaying no symptoms. It has been found that as much as 40% of transmission of the virus may be from persons who show no immediate symptoms, but who are already infected with the virus. So the screening process which tests just body temperature may not be that effective. But it is a line of defence which can help, however minimal.

With scare resources, however, it would be much better if the energies of regional health officials were devoted instead to supporting self-monitoring of the enforcement of the social restrictions.

There remains concern over non-essential businesses continuing to flout the restrictions. Social distancing is not being practiced in markets throughout the country. Tightening up on these areas will have a greater impact than the temperature-testing which is taking place.

There is a need to limit the number of persons entering the markets. A good system to do this is to use an alphabetical system which would permit persons whose surnames start with certain letters on certain days and others on other days. This would limit the numbers entering the markets, and allow for better social distancing.

No person should be allowed into any business or market without a mask – this is already part of the restrictions which are supposed to be in place, but which are being complied with mainly in the breach.

Ironically, just as the regions are now assuming a greater role in the fight against COVID-19, the government is moving in the opposite direction. It is now centralizing the national response.

This confusion could not have come at a worse time. The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing steadily, and dangerously, the government is creating its own bureaucracy. The President has reportedly established a COVID-19 National Secretariat, something that should have been the responsibility of the Chairman of the Task Force.

The Secretariat is an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy. It centralizes too much authority into the hands of one man, the Chief Executive Officer. And to have that position filled by a former Minister and a Director-General in the Ministry of the Presidency, is going to be viewed as a demotion.

The Chairman of the National Task Force has been reduced to a figurehead under the proposed arrangements. He has been totally emasculated under the present arrangement. To put the de facto Prime Minister in such a position is extremely humiliating.

The organizational changes suggest that the government is attempting to dominate the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether this is the right approach is debatable. The government is in a holding position until the announcement of the elections.

The terms of reference of the Chief Executive Officer suggest that it is a short-term arrangement. It specifically states that the CEO is supposed to develop short-term plans for disease prevention and safety.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, is not expected to be a short-term threat. Guyana already has 73 infections and 8 deaths. This points to the need for a long-term response. Why then establish a Secretariat with a short-term focus. Could it be that with this appointment, Mr. Joseph Harmon is being put out to pasture after the debacle of the dossier?

Three weeks into the partial lockdown and this is the confusion in the official response. To limit the national response to a government response, and to only now be establishing a National Secretariat is a most disheartening exercise.

But it may indicate an absence of know-how in the present circumstances. That, however, would not be something unusual when it comes to the government. Unfortunately lives are at stake, and these confusing signals that are being sent in the national COVID-19 response are not helping the situation.

What is needed is a plan, with greater emphasis on decentralized response. Not a centralized Secretariat packed with ex-army personnel.

