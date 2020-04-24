Uitvlugt utilizes nearly 300 tonnes cane to produce one tonne sugar

One of the three remaining sugar estates in the country had a deeply worrying record of production yesterday.

According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday, it learnt from workers yesterday morning that the Uitvlugt factory, over the last 24 hours, utilized on average, 296.6 tonnes of canes to produce a tonne of sugar.

It would be a stark contrast to the previous day when the estate, located on the West Coast of Demerara, utilized just over 29 tonnes cane to produce a tonn

e of sugar.

“In other words, the situation deteriorated by 921 per cent. To put the situation into perspective, according to the estate, this crop, had expected to utilize just over 12 tonnes of sugar to produce a tonne of sugar. The workers who, like us, are deeply upset about the situation, shared that mechanical breakdowns are at the root of the problem,” GAWU said.

The union said too it has learnt that the factory suffered breakdowns aggregating to some 415 hours over its 11-week cropping period.

“The breakdowns are equivalent to about 3.2 weeks of operations. At this time, Uitvlugt Estate is concluding its first crop with harvesting operations having come to an end earlier this week. Production for the crop at this morning stood at 8,425 tonnes sugar as against a crop target of 9,410 tonnes,” GAWU revealed yesterday.

The union said that based on the canes remaining to be crushed, it is estimated that the estate will fall shy of its target by about 800 tonnes sugar and possibly even more if the disturbing situation of the last 24 hours prevails.

“Uitvlugt factory woes are not unknown and our union on several occasions has expressed concern about its functioning. The GAWU, not too long ago, learnt that the factory suffered 16 breakdowns over a 24-hour period. This is almost unimaginable and brings into question the efficacy of the Corporation’s enhanced factory operations department. Apart from its factory woes, the estate also suffered a shortfall in anticipated cane production this crop which contributed, in no small measure, to the production deficit recorded.”

Meanwhile, the union said that the news at Uitvlugt comes at a time when the state-owned sugar company was considering approaching the administration for support to offset the payment of wages and salaries.

“The situation of the Corporation has been exacerbated by the rudderless leadership of the Coalition as it concerns sugar and national life generally. It is now over two years since the Government backed a $30B bond to modernize the remaining state-owned estates at Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt was secured. Notwithstanding, the lengthy period, not one of the touted modernization projects has broken ground nor has the necessary investments in the fields and factory really gotten underway.”

The union said that had this been done, the industry could be on the road to recovery with the seeming, unending procrastination being most harmful.

“Even a commitment by President Granger in June, 2019 to have the sums quickly released to the industry was not realized as the NICIL-SPU, apparently overriding the President, has held on to the monies as it says it has concerns.”

The union said that the Guyana Sugar Corporation, which manages a smaller size industry now, including Uitvlugt, Albion and Blairmont, for its part, has said that it believed that it had provided satisfactory responses.

“Nevertheless, the situation persists. The GAWU remains convinced that the ongoing disagreement has to be laid squarely at the feet of the Government which rather than arresting the situation has allowed it to fester to the detriment of the industry and more so tens of thousands of Guyanese.”

The union urged that at this time that the industry receives appropriate support.

“Indeed, there is urgent need as we need to avoid further disruption in the country.”