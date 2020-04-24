Two in custody for killing Mahaica man

The family of 40-year-old Zahir Ali is now in a state of grief after he was reportedly murdered by neighbours around 19:30 hours Wednesday.

According to reports, the same neighbours were earlier in the day seen throwing stones at his home. The incident occurred at Mosquito Hall, Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Two persons have since been arrested in connection with the brutal murder.

Kaieteur News understands that prior to the incident, Ali was in the house he shared with his wife and four children when he heard what sounded like repeated banging on his roof. Upon investigating, he found that it was some neighbours who were throwing stones.

Ali then reportedly confronted the neighbours and a heated argument ensued. According to reports, it was during the argument that the neighbours pulled Ali into their yard and brutalized him. He was reportedly chopped and beaten which caused him to sustain injuries to his left side chest and abdomen.

According to sources, about 10 minutes after the assault, Ali was seen running out of the neighbours’ yard covered in blood. He was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

When contacted, Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor, stated that a teenager and an adult were arrested in connection with the incident.

Another police source revealed too that since last year many reports were made by villagers about the bad attitude of the suspects who have been described as “drugs sellers”. However, no further investigations followed.

Ali leaves to mourn his wife, Sunita Rampersaud, and four children. (Anastacya Peters)