Team CAMS revving for big performance this November

By Calvin Chapman

President of the Team Caribbean American Motor Sports (CAMS), Afraz Allie, has made a battle cry to all motor racers that come this November at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) scheduled International race meet, it will be an all-out battle for top honours.

Allie, who competes in group three and the Starlet Cup, during an exclusive interview with Kaiete

ur Sport, expressed hoped in the coronavirus pandemic being brought under control soon enough for motor racing to resume locally. Already, the GMR&SC’s dexterity event, along with the first round of the anticipated Drag racing championship has been cancelled.

In addition, Allie, who currently sits second in the Starlet Cup championship behind Rameez Mohamed, posited that the round two of the National race of champions (NROC) that was scheduled for July is extremely unlikely to get underway so an opportunity to gain valuable points in the attempt to catch Mohamed has been dusted.

Currently, the overseas-based Guyanese explained that, “We can’t get out there; we can’t do what we love to do which is racing. Everybody wants to get back to their normal routine but people are losing their lives so we have to be careful and practice social distancing.”

“The entire Team CAMS was looking forward or the July championship. We have done a lot of work on all of our machines and it would’ve served as a good place to see how our cars are running so we could’ve done the necessary calibrations for the big meet in November.”

Allie posited that at the NROC round one in February he was running with a defective turbo which has since been resent to the manufacturers who acknowledged its defectiveness and replaced it, hence, the racer is confident of being unstoppable after managing two seconds and third place with the faulty Turbo, last February.

Allie continued, “Last November we had a team of seven racers with each driver experiencing some sort of problem. However, everybody is ready to go this time with Chris Lall scheduled to debut a new car in the group-four class although his Miata is running well.”

He also highlighted that Mohan Rangasammy has finally resolved all issues with his group four RX-7 while Neil Persaud, Kamal Rahaman and Aaron Bethune all have their respective group two Honda cars in tip top shape.

The motor racer concluded with some words of advice for Guyanese to deal with the pandemic, “Don’t take this disease lightly. It’s easy to not read the danger of something you can’t see with the naked eye. We need to maintain our social distancing to help flatten the curve. I am in the epicenter of the disease in New York here and social distancing seems to be working.”