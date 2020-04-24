TB patients urged to take extra precaution – as COVID-19 cases increase to 70

Twelve individuals have recovered from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), even as the number of confirmed cases has increased to 70. This announcement from the Public Health Ministry yesterday was complemented by a urgent appeal for persons suffering from tuberculosis to take extra precaution since they are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Focal Point of the National Tuberculosis Programme, Dr. Quacy Grant, highlighted that persons who have been diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB) are at an increased risk of deve

loping the most complicated form of COVID-19.

Dr. Grant noted that the symptoms of TB include a cough that lasts over three weeks, fever, chest pain while breathing or coughing, all indicators similar to that of COVID-19.

He said persons with TB may require treatment in an ICU and are at greater risk of dying if they contract the virus.

“TB is an opportunistic disease, which simply means that it attacks those persons whose immune systems are already weak. So, your chances of becoming infected with this virus are much higher. If you are affected by both diseases, your immune system will not produce the full response needed to fight.” Dr. Grant underscored.

He further explained that both TB and COVID-19 mainly affect the lungs therefore a co-infection means the lungs will not be able to survive such an attack.

Persons living with TB are advised to stay on their medication while keeping the COVID-19 precautionary measures; chief among them is staying home.

“Your room should be well ventilated, so open the windows and use your fan pointing it towards the window. For you, wearing a mask even while at home is a must, especially if you live with others,” Dr. Grant advised.

Additionally, he noted that they must observe strict self-care measures to reduce the chance of contracting the virus. “A balanced diet will assist you with full recovery so make it a priority,” he urged.

Meanwhile, Minister Lawrence in updating the nation about the local COVID-19 situation yesterday revealed that the number of related deaths remains at seven.

Lawrence disclosed that thus far 375 persons have been tested for the virus of which 305 returned negative.

She revealed too that 17 persons are now in institutional quarantine and 51 in isolation, while five are seeking treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She noted that while 23 persons in total were admitted to the COVID-19 ICU since the outbreak of the disease here, 12 have improved and have been moved down to a “step- down” facility.

The Health Minister was keen to point out too that the health agency continues to face challenges of underreporting with persons who have been in contact with COVID-19. She linked this “unadvised” practice to shame of being tested and the associated stigma that comes with it.

Against this backdrop Minister Lawrence stressed, “I assure you Guyanese that this attitude will take us nowhere, except to add to our death toll. If we all stand together, we will stand stronger. So for those who might be afraid of the associated stigma, I encourage you to be brave.”