Station bail for drivers involved in Berbice fatal accident

The two drivers, who were placed in custody following an accident that killed a 68-year-old woman and badly injured her husband, have been released on $200,000 station bail each.

This is according to a senior member of the Guyana Police Force.

Shevon Stewart, driver of motorcar PGG 6698, who is a law enforcement officer attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority and Yogeshwar Dhaniram, driver of motorcar PMM 6565, have both been released on bail.

Kaieteur News was informed that the injured man, Rishiram Rambaran called Rishi of Number 73 Village, Upper, Berbice, has sustained broken bones to both legs, arms, damage to his spinal cord and other internal and external injuries about his body.

However, a relative disclosed that the man who is a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital is responsive following a surgical procedure. The man, according to reports, has been asking for his wife, Lalita Rambarran, who died in the accident.

According to the relative, “he keep asking why she not calling to see how he doing and how she deh because we have not told him as yet”. The distraught relative noted that at some point, the man will have to be informed about the demise of his wife.

The relative also stated that Rambaran, since he awoke, has been providing some details of what took place that unfortunate day. The man has told relatives that he was heading in the direction of (Skeldon) while the two cars, which were involved in the accident, were travelling in the opposite direction. According to the injured man, he had put on his light to indicate that he was crossing the road and it was while he was making his way over on his motorcycle, with his wife as the pillion rider, that one of the cars slammed into his bike. The car was reportedly travelling at a fast rate leading up to the point of impact.

As a result of the hit, both Rambaran and his wife were thrown several feet into the air and fell on to the road surface. Motorcar PMM 6565 driven by Dhaniram then reportedly drove over Lalita Rambaran which caused her right foot to be severed.

She was picked up in an unconscious state while her husband was picked up in a semi-conscious state. They were rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital to seek medical attention. Lalita Rambaran was pronounced dead on arrival and her body was taken to the said hospital mortuary.

A post mortem is expected to be conducted on the woman’s body shortly, police said.

The accident occurred just after noon Tuesday last.