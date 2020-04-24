Ramadan fasting to begin tomorrow – CIOG

Latest update April 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) wishes to inform the Muslim Community that the Crescent for Ramadan has NOT been sighted; therefore, fasting begins on Saturday, April 24, 2020.
Taraweeh prayers will commence this evening (Friday, April 24, 2020).
Apr 24, 2020By Calvin Chapman President of the Team Caribbean American Motor Sports (CAMS), Afraz Allie, has made a battle cry to all motor racers that come this November at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports...
