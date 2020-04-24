Latest update April 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Ramadan fasting to begin tomorrow – CIOG

Apr 24, 2020

The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) wishes to inform the Muslim Community that the Crescent for Ramadan has NOT been sighted; therefore, fasting begins on Saturday, April 24, 2020.

eid mubarak greeting with glowing golden mosque shape

Taraweeh prayers will commence this evening (Friday, April 24, 2020).

