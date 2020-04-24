Masked bandit uses steel chain to beat man after robbing him

Forty-six-year old Andrew Jones, who resides at Docks, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is now hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). According to reports, he was severely beaten by a lone masked bandit around 19:30 hours Wednesday.

Reports reaching Kaieteur News suggest that at the time of the incident, Mr. Jones was standing on the Timehri Public Road after venturing to a nearby shop to purchase bread. However, while standing there, he was approached by a man who asked him to empty his pockets.

After robbing Jones, the bandit then used a steel chain to severely beat him. The injured Jones, this publication was told, was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

He sustained a broken left hand and cuts to his head that required stitches along with lacerations to other parts of his body.

When contacted, a police source stated that a report was made of the incident but no one has been arrested. (Anastacya Peters)