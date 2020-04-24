Masked bandit uses steel chain to beat man after robbing him

Latest update April 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Forty-six-year old Andrew Jones, who resides at Docks, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is now hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). According to reports, he was severely beaten by a lone masked bandit around 19:30 hours Wednesday.
Reports reaching Kaieteur News suggest that at the time of the incident, Mr. Jones was standing on the Timehri Public Road after venturing to a nearby shop to purchase bread. However, while standing there, he was approached by a man who asked him to empty his pockets.
After robbing Jones, the bandit then used a steel chain to severely beat him. The injured Jones, this publication was told, was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.
He sustained a broken left hand and cuts to his head that required stitches along with lacerations to other parts of his body.
When contacted, a police source stated that a report was made of the incident but no one has been arrested. (Anastacya Peters)
Apr 24, 2020By Calvin Chapman President of the Team Caribbean American Motor Sports (CAMS), Afraz Allie, has made a battle cry to all motor racers that come this November at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports...
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
President David Granger said his government did enter into a contract with the PR firm JJ&B of the US. But why would... more
Guyanese do not fully understand the extent of the human tragedy which is taking place around the world as a consequence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]