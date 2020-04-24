ISKF-Guyana pays tribute to the Muse of ISKF Karate

– Shihan Teruyuki Okazaki

Took the count to Covid-19 on Tuesday last

One of the rocks of ISKF Karate, decorated Master Shihan Teruyuki Okazaki referred to as the muse of ISKF died on Tuesday last in the year of his 88th birthday due to the dreaded Covid-19 virus complications that continues to rock the world.

ISKF-Guyana takes a unified “Rae” (Japanese for Bow) and says “Ous” with a clarion voice as a sign of respect and recognition to his passing and legacy. “On behalf of our Country Director and Chief Instructor – Christopher Chaves, our Operating Committee, Instructors, Students and parents, we would like to convey our deepest condolences and pledge our support at this time to his family and home Dojo in Philadelphia, USA and our other brothers and sister in the Karate Fraternity.”

The Concise Story of His Muse – Shihan Teruyuki Okazaki was born in 1931 in Japan. He started Karate at the age of 16 and by no means was his journey without challenges. He failed his Shodan (black belt) test twice before he attained his Dan rank as he needed to learn the subtle traits of humility.

Nevertheless, with encouragement from his peers, he grew adamant in his love for Karate and maximised every training opportunity and a deep study for the art. As a direct student of Shotokan Karate’s Founder Shihan Gichin Funakoshi, one thing led to another for Okazaki.

As he matured in his karate journey key positions befell him such as an appointment as Team Coach of his university’s Karate team, becoming the test subject for a budding Instructors course and being instrumental in the formation of the Japan Karate Association’s (JKA) Instructor Training Programme. Central to these achievements, Shihan Okazaki graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economics.

Recognizing his Legacy – In 1961, Shihan Okazaki was sent to the USA for six months to promote the promulgation of Karate and the rest was history. He remained in Philadelphia and supported the spread of Karate internationally and would go on to form International Shotokan Karate Federation (ISKF) in 1977 in Philadelphia, USA where he was the Chief Instructor. Shihan Okazaki retired in 2007 from the chairmanship of ISKF. In recognition of his international accomplishments and legacy, we sought to highlight his main ones below:

* He was responsible for the formation of the Philadelphia HQ Dojo

* He established the ISKF Master Camp and Goodwill Karate Tournament that is now in its 54th year

* Responsible for the spreading of the ISKF organisation to more than 28 Pan American Countries and over 32 countries from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa with a combined membership of over than 75,000 worldwide

* Published Material, “The Textbook of Modern Karate”, and “Perfection of Character: Guiding Principles For The Martial Arts & Everyday Life”.

Sensei Chaves shares fond memories of Shihan Teruyuki Okazaki – Chief Instructor and Country Director of ISKF-Guyana – Sensei Christopher Chaves had the privilege of being graded for his first karate rank by Shihan Okazaki in 1988 as a teenager. His 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Dan ranks were also attained under Shihan Okazaki. Sensei Chaves recalled that Shihan Okazaki was responsible for the promotion of hundreds of Dan ranks in Guyana and thousands worldwide.

Sensei Chaves further recalled that Shihan Okazaki was a remarkable human being, a teacher, a mentor, and a father like figure to thousands of students.

“He embodied humility, gentleness and all the qualities of a true master. He was immensely loved and his passing is regretted. I owe a great deal of gratitude to Master Okazaki for the knowledge gained over the years and his continued love for the art. As such, we will continue to honor his legacy by promoting his philosophy as we share his fond memories and say Ous! Shihan Teruyuki Okazaki 10th Dan – you are loved and would be greatly missed.”