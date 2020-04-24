US commits $100M to Guyana to aid COVID-19 fight

The United States Government will be releasing some $100M to the authorities in Guyana to aid the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Via statement posted to its website, the US Embassy in Guyana announced that the US Government through the Regional Caribbean Office of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is releasing $100 million (US$475,000) to help address Guyana’s priority areas of laboratory diagnostics and systems strengthening and supplies, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and emergency operation centres.

“Through the generosity of the American people and the leadership of the U.S. government, the United States continues to lead the public health and humanitarian assistance to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

It was also revealed that the funds being released is part of a regional funding package of US$3,000,000 provided to support the current COVID-19 Response.

It is also part of the US’s ongoing commitment to Guyana through the U.S. Caribbean Resiliency Partnership.

Further, it was noted that the CDC will coordinate with the Guyana Ministry of Public Health and its regional partners to disburse these funds rapidly and implement the activities.

In recent weeks, Guyana has made several requests for international aid from several organizations. An approach was also made to the People’s Republic of China, and that assistance was forthcoming.

An estimated 30,000 masks and a number of ventilators and other essential medical equipment are reportedly en route to Guyana.