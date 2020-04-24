US commits $100M to Guyana to aid COVID-19 fight

Latest update April 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
The United States Government will be releasing some $100M to the authorities in Guyana to aid the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Via statement posted to its website, the US Embassy in Guyana announced that the US Government through the Regional Caribbean Office of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is releasing $100 million (US$475,000) to help address Guyana’s priority areas of laboratory diagnostics and systems strengthening and supplies, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and emergency operation centres.
“Through the generosity of the American people and the leadership of the U.S. government, the United States continues to lead the public health and humanitarian assistance to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement added.
It was also revealed that the funds being released is part of a regional funding package of US$3,000,000 provided to support the current COVID-19 Response.
It is also part of the US’s ongoing commitment to Guyana through the U.S. Caribbean Resiliency Partnership.
Further, it was noted that the CDC will coordinate with the Guyana Ministry of Public Health and its regional partners to disburse these funds rapidly and implement the activities.
In recent weeks, Guyana has made several requests for international aid from several organizations. An approach was also made to the People’s Republic of China, and that assistance was forthcoming.
An estimated 30,000 masks and a number of ventilators and other essential medical equipment are reportedly en route to Guyana.
Apr 24, 2020By Calvin Chapman President of the Team Caribbean American Motor Sports (CAMS), Afraz Allie, has made a battle cry to all motor racers that come this November at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports...
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 24, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
President David Granger said his government did enter into a contract with the PR firm JJ&B of the US. But why would... more
Guyanese do not fully understand the extent of the human tragedy which is taking place around the world as a consequence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]