GTT introduces bundled services to help customers spend less

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Wednesday launched its ‘2 for 2 Covid-19 response campaign’ in a bid to curb customer costs and provide bonus data during the current pandemic.

In a statement, the telephone company’s Vice President of Customer Experience and Quality, Orson Ferguson, said, “Customers who combine their internet and mobile accounts under one name will receive a bonus 2GB of mobile data every month at no additional cost.”

The special offer will enable GTT subscribers being able to bundle their GTT services to benefit from a special offer.

“This package was created especially for customers who are always on the go and need to stay connected with their friends and family and their work place. We are trying to make this period less stressful for our customers and help lower their spending, through bundling,” Ferguson added.

The offer applies to all internet users and both prepaid and postpaid mobile customers once both accounts are under the same name.

“We appreciate that we are all trying our best to function and stay connected during a challenging time. We are in this together – and GTT will continue to do what it can to offer added value to our loyal customers,” Ferguson stated.

To sign up for this generous offer, customers are invited to visit the GTT website (www.gtt.co.gy).