Latest update April 24th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. looking to provide stimulus package for small businesses

Apr 24, 2020 News 0

Head of the National COVID -19 Taskforce, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, has said that the Government is looking at providing stimulus packages for small businesses.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo

During a virtual press conference, Prime Minister Nagamootoo spoke of a request from the Private Sector for support for small businesses in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
According to Nagamootoo, the request has yielded a response from Government.
“Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, has alluded to the long-term view of stimulus packages that will see actual assistance to small businesses and the business sector. Particularly, those involved vending and persons like tailors … We are looking at offering those persons a package to help with their trade which may be struggling at this time.”
The Prime Minister said, however, that in the absence of a national budget, Government’s ability to stimulate the economy during the pandemic will be significantly affected.
“We need to resolve our political problems and we need to move on as a nation and as a Government to deal with this very pressing matter of how to stimulate our economy, how to keep production going, how to keep jobs going. We need to address these very, very important issues but as I said, we are hamstrung by the political problematics that face us at this time,” the Minister said.

More in this category

Sports

Team CAMS revving for big performance this November

Team CAMS revving for big performance this November

Apr 24, 2020

By Calvin Chapman President of the Team Caribbean American Motor Sports (CAMS), Afraz Allie, has made a battle cry to all motor racers that come this November at the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports...
Read More
ISKF-Guyana pays tribute to the Muse of ISKF Karate

ISKF-Guyana pays tribute to the Muse of ISKF...

Apr 24, 2020

Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Ricky Shakes hangs up boots after 19-year career Int. highlight was goal against T&T 11.11.11 @ Providence

Former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Ricky Shakes hangs up...

Apr 24, 2020

Suriname Coach Gorré on qualifying for Gold Cup: “It was an amazing experience”

Suriname Coach Gorré on qualifying for Gold Cup:...

Apr 23, 2020

Global crisis daunts GVF development plans

Global crisis daunts GVF development plans

Apr 23, 2020

King was destined for Greatness but never got there Despite being Guyana’s 2nd most successful Test pacer

King was destined for Greatness but never got...

Apr 23, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Order the body bags!

    Guyanese do not fully understand the extent of the human tragedy which is taking place around the world as a consequence... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019