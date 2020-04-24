Govt. looking to provide stimulus package for small businesses

Head of the National COVID -19 Taskforce, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, has said that the Government is looking at providing stimulus packages for small businesses.

During a virtual press conference, Prime Minister Nagamootoo spoke of a request from the Private Sector for support for small businesses in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Nagamootoo, the request has yielded a response from Government.

“Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, has alluded to the long-term view of stimulus packages that will see actual assistance to small businesses and the business sector. Particularly, those involved vending and persons like tailors … We are looking at offering those persons a package to help with their trade which may be struggling at this time.”

The Prime Minister said, however, that in the absence of a national budget, Government’s ability to stimulate the economy during the pandemic will be significantly affected.

“We need to resolve our political problems and we need to move on as a nation and as a Government to deal with this very pressing matter of how to stimulate our economy, how to keep production going, how to keep jobs going. We need to address these very, very important issues but as I said, we are hamstrung by the political problematics that face us at this time,” the Minister said.