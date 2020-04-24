Dem boys seh… Wha’ de lil gyal tell de big man

Latest update April 24th, 2020 12:59 AM
Apr 24, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem boys hear a story dat dem want share fuh mek yuh laugh…
A man who nah believe dere is a Creator sit down next to a lil gyal on an airplane.
He turn to she and ask: “Do you want to talk? Flights go faster if yuh start a conversation wid de person next to you.”
De little girl who had just start read she book ask he: “What you want talk about?”
“Oh, I don’t know,” said de man who don’t believe in de Creator.
“How ‘bout we talk about why dere is no God, no heaven or hell or no life after death?” de man suggested, giggling.
“Ok,” said de lil gyal. “Dat is a interesting topic but lemme ask a question fuss. A horse, a cow and a deer all eat de same stuff…grass. But a deer does pass out lil pellets and de cow…flat patties. De horse does drop clumps. Why yuh suppose dat happen?”
De man who ain’t believe in God was surprised at de gyal question. He think about ‘bout it long and hard.
“Hmm,”…he said, “I don’t know.”
“Suh is how you wanna talk dere is no Creator, heaven and hell, or life after death when yuh ain’t know s%t?
Talk half and wait fuh more nice stories like this during de lockdown.
