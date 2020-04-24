Body of missing Essequibo farmer recovered

A two-day search for 32-year-old Ryan Khayum ended late Wednesday evening after his body was discovered floating in the Pomeroon River by a search party.

Khayum, a farmer of Grant, Great Eastern, Lower Pomeroon River, Essequibo went missing after a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) vessel crashed into the boat he, his wife an

d other relatives were travelling in Monday evening.

A post mortem examination was conducted on the body yesterday by state Pathologist, Nehaul Singh, who revealed Khayum’s cause of death was due to drowning compounded by multiple injuries.

Kaieteur News had reported that on Monday evening, Khayum, his wife and his two uncles were returning from Charity when a Guyana Defence Force vessel collided with his boat.

Reports are that the vessel was at the time returning to the Coast Guard base at the mouth of the Pomeroon River.

Without any warning, the Coast Guard vessel slammed into the farmer’s boat, immediately causing it to capsize.

Relatives, who were trapped beneath the capsized boat, said that the last thing they saw was Khayum’s hands before he finally went down. The man’s wife and his two uncles were later rescued by a neighbour.

The Coast Guard ranks were subjected to breathalyzer tests and they were found to be way over the prescribed alcohol limit.

A Board of Inquiry launched by the GDF to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident, is still ongoing.