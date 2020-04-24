Authorities relying on census to help determine relief for vulnerable citizens

As citizens continue to reel from the COVID-19 fallouts, authorities say they are redoubling efforts to generate a list of vulnerable family that it will dole out scarce relief to.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, head of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, said that the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) is using information from the latest census to compile the list.

A recent decision resulted in the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), which was spearheading relief efforts for Government, halting the distribution of hampers and other items to poor families.

Yesterday, questioned about the process, Nagamootoo admitted that there is a continued pause on the distribution.

He praised CDC for its initial efforts which saw almost 2,000 homes in several regions, benefitting.

Nagamootoo explained that the distribution has been placed on hold as there is a need to have coordination and to ensure that the persons benefitting are indeed part of the vulnerable group.

There are consultations ongoing with the Task Force working with the NDMA.

Nagamootoo explained that the census may not be “very, very accurate” but it does give an idea.

“We have worked from data, from the Ministry of Social Protection, dealing with pensioners and persons receiving social assistance.”

Also being included in the group targeted for assistance are persons in homes- geriatric and other homes that accommodate elderly people.

A number of homes run by private organisations are also to receive relief.

Nagamootoo said that the Ministry of Communities has been working in the various regions.

It was pointed out that building a database is important in the short term but the pause would impact on proper planning for the long term.

According to the Task Force head, hampers and handouts will never be enough to deal with the COVID-19 fallouts.

Rather, there has to also be an accommodation of measures.

It was noted that the Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, alluded to long term measures with attention to stimulus package and a budget with a government in place that will stimulate the economy.

This can only happen if the country gets over the elections hurdles.