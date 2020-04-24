$300,000 bail for couple busted with weed at Berbice Bridge

A man and his reputed wife, both ex-members of the Guyana Police Force, were placed on $150,000 bail each after they were charged jointly at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

Kushyal Grant and Rokeisha Collins, of Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice made their appearance yesterday and were slapped with the joint charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. They both pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned to the May 12, 2020.

The couple was busted at the Berbice River Bridge checkpoint with a quantity of cannabis in their car by police ranks on duty.

According to reports, a “salt bag” was discovered covered with a multi-coloured cloth in the left section of the back passenger seat of the vehicle. Reports suggest that a police rank upon observing the covered bag decided to open it in the couple’s presence at which point seven bulky parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing portions of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Two of the couple’s children were also in the car at the time. Collins however made a daring a dash for it while ranks were engaging Grant about the suspected cannabis.

The woman, this publication had reported, sped off with her children still in the car, leaving behind Grant to deal with the police on Monday. The parcels were weighed in Grant’s presence at the Central Police Station and it amounted to 9 kg.

Collins was subsequently arrested at home on Tuesday.