Woman who escaped roadblock, leaving husband behind with ganja stash arrested

Latest update April 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
A food vendor who drove off with her kids and left her husband behind during a ganja bust at the Berbice River Bridge checkpoint was arrested on Tuesday at her home at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice.
Kaieteur News was informed that the woman is presently being held at the Central Police Station for questioning. In addition, police sources have indicated that a file which was prepared for her husband to be charged has not been filed as yet.
The couple and two of their children were en route to the Berbice Bridge when they were stopped at the checkpoint by police ranks. The man was driving the silver-coloured Toyota Vitz when they were busted with cannabis at the checkpoint.
A search had been conducted – as is routinely done – for ammunition and narcotics, in the presence of the couple, when a “salt bag” was discovered covered with a multi-coloured cloth in the back passenger seat (left side). A rank then opened the bag in their presence and found seven bulky parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing portions of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.
Upon this discovery, the woman then ran and jumped into the car and drove away with her children while the man was placed under arrest. The parcels were then weighed in his presence and it amounted to 9 kg.
Apr 23, 2020Miami, Florida – For the first time in their history, Suriname will play in the Concacaf Gold Cup after qualifying for the 2021 tournament thanks to a first-place finish in Group D of League B of...
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 22, 2020
This is not a joke. There is an adjective of Algonquian origin by the name, Mingo. Please go to Webster’s third new international... more
The World Bank-funded Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project has hit a serious roadblock. Allegations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]