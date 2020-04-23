Woman who allegedly pointed loaded gun at lover’s head granted $75,000 bail

Latest update April 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
A woman who allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her lover’s head and threatened to kill him, has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without being the holder of a licence.
Afia Simon, 23, of Chapel Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, appeared on Tuesday before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court on the abovementioned charge.
She pleaded not guilty and was placed on $75,000 bail. She will have to return to court on May 12.
Simon is a trainee nurse attached to a government medical institution in New Amsterdam.
According to the prosecution’s case, about 12:30 hrs on Monday 6th April, Quincy Bacchus, of 29 Ferry Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was at a Chapel Street location, when Simon pointed a gun at his head and threatened to shoot him.
Bacchus was able to disarm Simon and took the gun to the Central Police Station where the matter was reported. Simon, in her persistence to get at the intended victim, inexplicably followed Bacchus to the station, where she was pointed out to the police. She was arrested and placed into custody. The firearm with serial number TB 10148 was retrieved and examined, and was found to contain two live rounds of .32 calibre ammunition.
The woman had told investigators that she sourced the firearm from a barber in New Amsterdam.
The barber was later contacted, arrested and taken into custody. A search was conducted at his home, but nothing was found.
