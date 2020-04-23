Several arrested after Bartica gold trading company robbed

Police in Bartica, Region Seven, are investigating a robbery at the popular Emperor Mineral Trading.

According to police sources, an undisclosed quantity of raw gold and cash were taken during the theft about 13:00hrs yesterday. The robbery was carried out by a lone gunman.

Emperor Mineral Trading is located on Second Avenue.

Police ranks said that the owner, Milburn Mahadeo, was alerted to the robbery and arrived a couple of minutes later on the scene. He discovered that his employee who was manning the business, was tied up.

It was disclosed that a man came into the business posing as a customer. He whipped out a gun and tied the employee up. The owner on making checks found that cash and raw gold was missing and the security equipment damaged.

The police raced to the scene and based on information, arrested several persons, among them vendors.