Several arrested after Bartica gold trading company robbed

Latest update April 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Police in Bartica, Region Seven, are investigating a robbery at the popular Emperor Mineral Trading.
According to police sources, an undisclosed quantity of raw gold and cash were taken during the theft about 13:00hrs yesterday. The robbery was carried out by a lone gunman.
Emperor Mineral Trading is located on Second Avenue.
Police ranks said that the owner, Milburn Mahadeo, was alerted to the robbery and arrived a couple of minutes later on the scene. He discovered that his employee who was manning the business, was tied up.
It was disclosed that a man came into the business posing as a customer. He whipped out a gun and tied the employee up. The owner on making checks found that cash and raw gold was missing and the security equipment damaged.
The police raced to the scene and based on information, arrested several persons, among them vendors.
Apr 23, 2020Miami, Florida – For the first time in their history, Suriname will play in the Concacaf Gold Cup after qualifying for the 2021 tournament thanks to a first-place finish in Group D of League B of...
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 22, 2020
This is not a joke. There is an adjective of Algonquian origin by the name, Mingo. Please go to Webster’s third new international... more
The World Bank-funded Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project has hit a serious roadblock. Allegations... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]