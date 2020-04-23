Nine City Constabulary ranks promoted – Assistant Superintendent Allison Mickle heads list

Latest update April 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Nine officers from the City Constabulary Department with the Mayor and Councilors of the City of Georgetown were promoted on Monday last.
The nine ranks include Assistant Superintendent Allison Mickle , Inspector Myrna Clarke, Sergeant Leslie Alder, Corporal Penny Watkins, Lance Corporal, Shakeel Limburg and officers Orin Yaw, Vanessa Critchlow, Lashanna Saul and Hebroncie Mc Dowell
In a statement to the press, the M&CC expressed congratulatory message to the office.
Town Clerk (ag) Sherry Jerrick is said to have urged the newly promoted ranks to continue to serve the organization with pride. Meanwhile the M&CC, called on residents of Georgetown to pay their taxes via the Mobile Money (MMG) electronic payment system which is being provided by the Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT).
In a statement issued the City Council noted that persons who are unable to access the MMG platform can make payments to the Treasury Section which is opened on Monday to Friday, from 08:30hrs to 12:00hrs.
Ratepayers visiting the office to conduct business must wear a face mask, wash their hands upon entering the compound, and practice social distancing.
Those utilising the MMG electronic system will have to provide their Account Number which can be found on either a printed invoice, an old receipt, or on a demand notice received from the Mayor and City Council.
“The use of MMG is a safe, reliable and convenient service; especially since the nation is working toward putting an end to the Global Coronavirus,” the Council added
