NEW SHOW ALERT: Coping with COVID-19

Guyanese, we at Kaieteur Radio want to hear from you every day at 11AM on how you’re coping with the COVID-19 crisis.
Our hosts of this new programme, Kaieteur Radio’s Kemol King, Shikema Dey and Mikaila Prince, are waiting to hear your stories.
Call us on 226-7455 or 226-8465.

Suriname Coach Gorré on qualifying for Gold Cup: "It was an amazing experience"

Apr 23, 2020

Apr 23, 2020

Miami, Florida – For the first time in their history, Suriname will play in the Concacaf Gold Cup after qualifying for the 2021 tournament thanks to a first-place finish in Group D of League B of...
Global crisis daunts GVF development plans

Apr 23, 2020

Apr 23, 2020

King was destined for Greatness but never got there Despite being Guyana's 2nd most successful Test pacer

Apr 23, 2020

Apr 23, 2020

Nationals – where stars are born, but what's next? Coach Andy Medas King says proper development programme needed for athletes locally

Apr 23, 2020

Apr 23, 2020

Former National Volleyball player Shawn Southerland succumbs

Apr 23, 2020

Apr 23, 2020

Daren Sammy to Captain St. Lucia Zouks in 2020

Apr 22, 2020

Apr 22, 2020

