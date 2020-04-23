Ithaca mother of two died from perforation of the heart, lungs – Post Mortem reveals

A post mortem examination conducted on the body of 21-year-old Vanessa Benjamin, has revealed that the mother of two died as a result of perforation of the heart and lungs due to stab wounds inflicted by her attacker, a 24-year-old man with whom she once shared a relationship.

The autopsy was done on Tuesday at Anthony’s Funeral Home by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh.

Benjamin was brutally murdered on April 16 at her Lot 301 Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice residence. She was reportedly dealt 15 stabs about her body; this, after she is said to have indicated that she would be ending an abusive relationship with the father of her two children, a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter. He had threatened to kill her before.

Benjamin’s 52-year-old mother Debra Hannibal was also stabbed by the enraged man after she tried to intervene to save her daughter. The assailant then stabbed himself, he remains hospitalised.

Initial reports stated that Benjamin had struck up a relationship with the suspect some four years ago and they both lived at Number 30 Village, West Coast Berbice. However, the mother of two decided to sever the relationship with the man, and she had only recently returned to her mother’s home in Ithaca Village, West Coast Berbice, with their two children.

The man showed up at that residence and tried to engage with Benjamin but after she refused to entertain him, he became furious and whipped out a knife and carried out the horrific act. The entire ordeal unfolded in the presence of their two children.

Three weeks prior to the incident, Hannibal had obtained a restraining order against the suspect after he made threats to kill her and her daughter. That restraining order ultimately did have the intended effect.

Vanessa Benjamin had recently been employed as a cleaner at the Ithaca Day Care Centre.