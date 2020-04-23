Impact of COVID-19… Guyanese students in Cuba request to return home

– Govt. reaffirms commitment to providing support

Medical students and doctors on scholarships currently studying in Cuba are making a desperate call to the authorities in Guyana to return home.

Kaieteur News was informed yesterday by a few of the affected individuals, who asked to have their names withheld, that the situation in Cuba is rapidly deteriorating, since basic necessities and food items are not available.

In light of their difficult plight, many have indicated their desire to return home, while a few are unsure. Classes have since been halted until further notice amid the Coronavirus outbreak, currently wreaking havoc worldwide.

The plea comes even as the Department of Public Service (DPS) reaffirmed its commitment to support Guyanese scholars studying overseas.

In a statement, the Department noted that it is in receipt of a communiqué which proves that the request to return home only represents a faction of the students in Cuba.

“The Department would like to make it clear to all that the statement does not accurately describe the sentiments of a majority of the students who are currently in Cuba.

In addition, we wish to put the following on record – We have been and remain in constant contact with our Student Affairs Officer in Cuba and in all other countries where our students are currently on scholarship and are aware of the situations as they exist,” the DPS added in the statement.

The DPS said it is therefore of the view that some mischief is afoot to give the impression that the Government of Guyana is disinterested in the wellbeing of students studying abroad.

“Since this crisis began, we have thus far ensured that our students in China received the necessary items they requested, we have increased hardship allowances to our Government of Guyana fully funded scholars, so as to ensure that they are able to get the essential items needed to keep them healthy and take all hygienic precautions during this time.”

Further, the DPS explained that when the COVID-19 disease started in China, the government decided on and maintained a certain line of action despite disagreements from many, but to date, the students who remained are pleased that they did not leave as China is opening up and school will recommence shortly.

“Those who chose to return home, against the advice of the Department of Public Service, are not sure how or when they will be able to get back to China, because most of the airports around the world are closed and may remain closed for an indefinite period,” the statement added.

As it relates to Cuba, the Department said some students have indicated that they are on their final rotation and do not wish to come home now, but welcome the assistance of hampers from the government.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the request by students in Cuba was denied through the National COVID-19 Task Force. The letter written to government by the students describes Cuba’s situation as rapidly deteriorating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter stated that, “Cuba has recently been plunged into even more difficulties following the exacerbation and intensification of the embargo placed by the USA, resulting in the shortage of basic necessities such as toilet paper and food supplies”.

The letter detailed too that while classes have been suspended “sixth year medic students and doctors are still being encouraged to continue working as an assistance to the work force in many provinces”.

However, many are not provided with the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while executing their duties.

Added to that, they are forced to use lavatory services that are in deplorable conditions and have been “fetching water” to have baths. They have since decided not to continue working.

According to one of the medical students, “right now hygiene products, soap, Colgate, toilet paper are nowhere to be found, along with food too”.

In the communiqué, one student disclosed too that “…there is no word on when classes will resume here, and I don’t want to be in Guyana when or if that happens, it will mean losing out a whole year, but then again, I don’t want to be here if the situation gets worse…”